Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 16,247 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,247 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in ITT were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,300,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,810,000 after acquiring an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ITT opened at $89.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $89.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 17.85%.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.