Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 2,654 Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth $869,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth $2,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Shares of WYND stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,197. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.96 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.