Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 35,825 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,825 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 245.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth about $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 499.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 124,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE DBD traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $16.63. 5,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,276. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

