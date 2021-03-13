Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 529 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRC. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 19.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC opened at $69.05 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

