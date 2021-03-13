Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 7,812 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kemper were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Kemper by 352.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 108,978 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, Director David P. Storch purchased 2,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,922.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.