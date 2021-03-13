Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $520,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.