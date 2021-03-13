Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,235 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,914,000 after buying an additional 192,427 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,485,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLF opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

