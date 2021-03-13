Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Position Trimmed by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $2,165,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,379 shares of company stock worth $16,992,792 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 188.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.76.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

