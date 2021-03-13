Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE DX opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DX has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,061,482.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,860.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971. 3.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

