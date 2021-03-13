e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $323,429.76 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Scott Milsten sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $323,429.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Milsten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Scott Milsten sold 20,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $468,000.00.

NYSE:ELF opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELF. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

