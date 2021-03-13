e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.16

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.16 and last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 2679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 150.59 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $393,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,180.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $5,032,515.00. Insiders have sold a total of 476,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,919 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,526 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,824,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 496,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 238,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 670,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 348,325 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

