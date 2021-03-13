Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Downgraded by Gabelli to “Hold”

Gabelli cut shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EGBN. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,436,000 after buying an additional 121,242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after buying an additional 91,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,767,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 128,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

