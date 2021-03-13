Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 435934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence bought 638,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.76 million, a PE ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 2.90.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

