East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 298.8% from the February 11th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EJPRY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 29,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,107. East Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.