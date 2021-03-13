Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post $2.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.46 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $9.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

EMN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.32. 433,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.30. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $119.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

