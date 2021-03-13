Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Hits New 52-Week High at $119.01

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.01 and last traded at $118.42, with a volume of 12858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.91.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.