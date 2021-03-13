Eaton Co. plc (ETN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on March 30th

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Eaton has increased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Eaton has a payout ratio of 54.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eaton to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

NYSE:ETN opened at $140.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.69 and a 200-day moving average of $115.58. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $141.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

