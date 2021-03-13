Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $43,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eaton by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,831,000 after purchasing an additional 102,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,371. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $141.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average is $115.39.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

