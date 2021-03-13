Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $155.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.17.

Eaton stock opened at $140.77 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $141.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

