Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 38,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

