Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 1,975 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after acquiring an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after acquiring an additional 62,990 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,203 shares of company stock valued at $43,576,187 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $448.62. The company had a trading volume of 58,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $183.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.74.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

