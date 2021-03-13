Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,952 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $180.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $181.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

