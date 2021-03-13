Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,536. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.94, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

