Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $340.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.