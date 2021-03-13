Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 187,862 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187,862 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $75.91. The stock had a trading volume of 972,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,720,818. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

