Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 8,823 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,823 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,585,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 283,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,095,000 after purchasing an additional 178,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 61.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,626,000 after purchasing an additional 115,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $227.06 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $242.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.