Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 287.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,683,000 after purchasing an additional 277,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147,288 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,379,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,365,000 after purchasing an additional 99,319 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $5.63 on Friday, hitting $811.66. 3,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,710. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $878.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $870.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $897.82.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.