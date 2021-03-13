Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,968 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after buying an additional 854,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,651,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,550,000 after acquiring an additional 659,592 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 42.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 705,916 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

