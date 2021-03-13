Egerton Capital UK LLP Sells 544,705 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Egerton Capital UK LLP lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,723,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 544,705 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 4.2% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $743,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $14,889,154.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,387,606 shares of company stock worth $369,896,062. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB opened at $268.40 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $764.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.