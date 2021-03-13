Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EGO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

NYSE:EGO opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,846,000 after buying an additional 7,207,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $28,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,027,000 after buying an additional 1,865,506 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after buying an additional 571,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,002,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 394,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

