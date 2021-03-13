Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Update

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 256.7% from the February 11th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EMED traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 66,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,342. Electromedical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.12.

About Electromedical Technologies

Electromedical Technologies, Inc develops bioelectronic medicine therapy device. The company's products include WellnessPro Plus which is used to treat chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

