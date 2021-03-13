Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,370 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 15,134 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,927 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $92,195,000 after purchasing an additional 679,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after purchasing an additional 649,316 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,825,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $130.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

