Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,668 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $92,195,000 after purchasing an additional 679,721 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $74,388,000 after purchasing an additional 649,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 27.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after purchasing an additional 572,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,825,890. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $130.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

