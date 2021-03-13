Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a growth of 99.2% from the February 11th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ESNR stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,161. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. Electronic Sensor Technology has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Electronic Sensor Technology Company Profile

Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic devices used for vapor analysis. The company offers zNose, an electronic nose designed for various industry applications, which can detect odors and chemical vapors produced by explosives, chemicals, and biological weapons, as well as used for identifying hazardous industrial materials, improvised explosives, and flammable materials.

