Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after purchasing an additional 359,479 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,452,000 after purchasing an additional 83,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,978,000 after purchasing an additional 265,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,694,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,068,000 after purchasing an additional 128,613 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $204.77. 11,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.49 and a 200 day moving average of $165.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $196.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.