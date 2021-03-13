Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will announce $4.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $17.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $17.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.62 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.20. 2,440,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average is $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 203,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

