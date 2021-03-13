Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Raised to C$47.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EMP.A. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Empire in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Empire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.86.

EMP.A stock opened at C$38.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$10.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32. Empire has a 12 month low of C$23.95 and a 12 month high of C$40.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.44.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

