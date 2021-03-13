Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,071,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 270,813 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Enbridge worth $66,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 50.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 264.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 55,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 491,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 158,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 139.7% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 9,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

