Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 56,421 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $44,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $7,289,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIRE. Sidoti lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WIRE opened at $71.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $71.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.89%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

