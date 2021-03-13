Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 11268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

ERII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Recovery from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $514,732.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $357,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 974,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,928,934.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,201 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after buying an additional 797,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after buying an additional 367,324 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at $3,612,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 360,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 214,861 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.5% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,659,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88.

Energy Recovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.