EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in EnerSys by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in EnerSys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 16,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of ENS opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.56. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $98.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.