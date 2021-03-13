Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Trading 7.8% Higher

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) shares traded up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.33. 189,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 569,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.94 million, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Golden Green Inc. owned 0.34% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

