Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Increased to $1.40 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.25 to $1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESVIF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.15.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

