Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.59

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.59 and last traded at C$1.59, with a volume of 573363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on Ensign Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC set a C$1.40 target price on Ensign Energy Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$252.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,193,842 shares in the company, valued at C$1,098,334.64.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

