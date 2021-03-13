Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Price Up 8%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s stock price was up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.19 and last traded at $101.53. Approximately 898,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 998,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Get Entegris alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.68.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.