EnterCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $54,094.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $188,569.40 and $54,094.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.13 or 0.00664037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00066290 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00037442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

