Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Entravision Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 23.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Entravision Communications has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Entravision Communications to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

EVC stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.80 million, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.63. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

