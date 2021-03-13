Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entravision Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 6.94%.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.80 million, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

