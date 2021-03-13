Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entravision Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 6.94%.

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.63. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.