Envela Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envela in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELA opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55. Envela has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Envela in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Envela by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Envela by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

